Niall Horan Features On New Version Of Thomas Rhett’s ‘Old Tricks’

Niall Horan has joined Thomas Rhett on a new version of the county superstar’s song “Old Tricks.” The unexpected, cross-genre collaboration originally appeared on the deluxe edition of Rhett’s 2024 album About a Woman and featured Blake Shelton.

In statements, Rhett and Horan spoke of their years-long friendship and recurring meetups whenever the pair happen to be in the same place. They had discussed collaborating but nothing had materialized. Then, while hanging out with Rhett and Noah Kahan at the Masters tournament, Horan told Rhett that he was “gutted” to not be invited to feature on “Old Tricks.”

Thomas Rhett, Niall Horan - Old Tricks (Audio)

“I actually heard ‘Old Tricks’ by accident one day when I was in the studio with my friend and producer Julian Bunetta who was working on the song,” Horan recalled. “It came on and I was instantly hooked. I just loved everything about it, it’s a proper country song.”

“I said, ‘Man, you were the last person I would’ve thought would even like this one!’ He kept texting me about it after and he knew all the words,” Rhett said of the encounter.

“Next thing I know, I’m in the studio laying vocals down,” Horan said. “It felt easy, natural, like it was always meant to happen. I’m buzzing for people to finally hear it.”

“With how fired up he was and his connection with Blake, it felt like a full-circle moment and turned into something really fun,” Rhett said, referring to the musicians’ gigs on The Voice. “I’m pumped it’s finally out there and hope y’all love it as much as we loved making it.”

The deluxe edition of About a Woman was released in September 2025 and added nine new songs to the tracklist, including collaborative remixes with Shelton, Teddy Swims, Jordan Davis, and Tucker Wetmore.

Rhett recently wrapped up his nationwide 2025 Better in Boots tour, which included his sold-out headlining debut at Boston’s Fenway Park. He will return to the UK in 2026 to support Luke Combs at Wembley Stadium on July 31 and August 1.

Listen to the Niall Horan feature on Thomas Rhett’s “Old Tricks” now.