TOMORROW X TOGETHER Reveal Tracklist For New Mini-Album

Cover: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

The new TOMORROW X TOGETHER project is imminent. The K-pop superstars have unveiled the tracklist and concept photos for the six-track 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns, their eighth mini-album. Set for release on April 13, the album will journey across genres with the following songs: “Bed of Thorns,” “Stick With You,” “Take Me to Nirvana (feat. Vinida Weng),” “So What,” “21st Century Romance,” and “Dream of Mine.”

Produced by Slow Rabbit and Jondren, lead single “Stick With You” is an effervescent electro-pop track tinged with longing, sung from the perspective of a narrator who’s not ready to let go of a failing romance. But rather than an ending, it marks the start of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s next era. A music video for “Stick With You” will be released the same day the mini-album drops.

Since March 2, the group has been stoking anticipation for their latest phase by revealing a trailer and photos for four distinct concepts: ‘THORN,’ ‘HUNGER,’ ‘TENSION,’ and ‘ANXIETY.’ Each one signifies a different emotional state tied to the mini-album’s core metaphor. That symbolism is further woven into new images depicting TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s inner turmoil. Each of the four concepts is imbued with complex symbolism designed to represent the group’s tumultuous real-life journey.

TXT (투모로우바이투게더) '하루에 하루만 더 (Stick With You)' Official MV

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TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform a one-hour headlining set at KCON LA 2026 on Aug. 16 at Crypto.com Arena. The show will be the latest in a long line of concert milestones for the group, who were the first K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago and the first to sell out New York’s Madison Square Garden on consecutive nights. The quintet of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI continue to be one of the most in-demand live acts in the world.

Browse TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s music on CD here.