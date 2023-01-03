Travis To Headline UK’s 2023 Wychwood Festival

Travis' Fran Healy - Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Travis will be heading to Gloucestershire on Saturday, June 3 to headline the 2023 Wychwood Festival alongside fellow Scottish national treasures The Proclaimers and British soul star Heather Small.

Nominated ‘Best Family Festival’ every single year in the UK Festival Awards, Cheltenham’s most loved family festival Wychwood Festival will return from June 2-4, 2023, now on a brand new site at Cheltenham Racecourse. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

Multi-BRIT award winning band Travis, who originally formed at Glasgow School of Art in the 1990’s and came to prominence in the UK after their number one albums The Man Who and The Invisible Band which achieved 9 times and 4 times Platinum status respectively in the UK, will headline Wychwood 2023. In 2020, the band released their 9th studio album 10 songs which debuted at No.5 in the UK charts.

With a rich touring history and epic headline festival performances including Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, Scotland’s T in the Park, Ireland’s Witness and further afield at Coachella in the USA, Mexico City’s Corona Capital, Japan’s Fuji Rock to name but a few – it’s sure the be an unforgettable evening at the festival.

Joining Travis on Saturday, June 3 are The Proclaimers. With their charismatic amalgam of rock, folk, soul and country, twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid emerged 35 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and Top 3 single “Letter from America.” Since then their enduring appeal across generations has seen them enjoy huge success across the globe – selling 5 million albums worldwide. The band recently performed a sold-out 35 date tour around the UK and Ireland, supporting the release of their punchy, political album Dentures Out released in 2022.

Soul sensation Heather Small is also set to join the Saturday line-up at Wychwood next year. As the lead vocalist of M People, Heather became one of the seminal British voices of the 1990s, with albums like the Mercury award-winning Elegant Slumming, Bizarre Fruit and Fresco achieving massive worldwide success. Having released two successful solo albums in the 90s and early 00s, Heather returned with her first solo album in 16 years in 2022, Colour My Life. The album features re-works of some of her biggest hits, “Moving on Up,” “How Can I Love You More,” “Search For The Hero” and more, including a duet with Alfie Boe on “Don’t Look Any Further.”

Iain Game, Festival Director of Wychwood Festival, said: “We are over the moon to be kickstarting our Wychwood 2023 announcements with three truly incredible artists, Travis, The Proclaimers and Heather Small. It was a delight to see so many families come together for Wychwood 2022 after three long years away, and we’re now heading into 2023 knowing this will be our biggest year yet. We can’t wait to welcome you all to the new site at the Racecourse next year.”

