Vic Mensa Announces New Album ‘Victor’

Vic Mensa took to social media to announce the release of his highly anticipated forthcoming album Victor. The project will arrive on September 15 via Roc Nation Records.

In the Instagram post, Vic and his crew are in a loft space, with the people gathered around him working on various projects. A single, uninterrupted shot zooms in towards Mensa, who is sitting on a stool, rapping along to a song that will presumably be featured on the album. Check out the full clip here.

Last month, Mensa released “Eastside Girl,” his third major song of the year, via Roc Nation. Vic teamed with fellow Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, and producer Ty Dolla $ign for the house-influenced anthem, tapping into his long running love affair with the genre that began with his evergreen fan favorite 2014 single “Down On My Luck.”

Speaking of the innate chemistry of the collaboration Vic stated, “Ty is one of my favorite musicians and people to collaborate with. I pulled up to his studio to give him some of my weed brand 93BOYZ and he was working on a bunch of House music. I’ve been wanting to return to House ever since I made ‘Down On My Luck’ so it just made a lot of sense. Ty had played the guitar line already and it was giving me a surf-rock vibe so I started going a California direction with the lyrics then I programmed some House drums and samples. We were really just smoking and vibing and Eastside Girl is what came out.”

The single arrived accompanied by a music video directed by Danielle Alston and creatively directed by Vic that demonstrates a more playful and humorous side of the MC, who portrays a pool hustler trying to woo a group of girls until his fortune takes a dire turn.

