Vic Mensa Recruits Ty Dolla Sign For ‘Eastside Girl’

Vic Mensa - Photo: Olivia Wolf

Vic Mensa has released “Eastside Girl,” his third major song of the year, via Roc Nation. Vic teamed with fellow Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, and producer Ty Dolla $ign for the house-influenced anthem, tapping into his long running love affair with the genre that began with his evergreen fan favorite 2014 single “Down On My Luck.”

Speaking of the innate chemistry of the collaboration Vic states, “Ty is one of my favorite musicians and people to collaborate with. I pulled up to his studio to give him some of my weed brand 93BOYZ and he was working on a bunch of House music. I’ve been wanting to return to House ever since I made ‘Down On My Luck’ so it just made a lot of sense. Ty had played the guitar line already and it was giving me a surf-rock vibe so I started going a California direction with the lyrics then I programmed some House drums and samples. We were really just smoking and vibing and Eastside Girl is what came out.”

The single arrives accompanied by a music video directed by Danielle Alston and creatively directed by Vic that demonstrates a more playful and humorous side of the MC, who portrays a pool hustler trying to woo a group of girls until his fortune takes a dire turn.

Shot in a pool hall located on the far west side of Chicago, the video is an homage to The Color of Money partially inspired by a game of pool Ty and Vic played in Ty’s studio. The single’s cover art features international supermodel and jewelry designer Adesuwa, whom Vic has been collaborating with on art for his upcoming album since connecting with her in Accra in 2021, sporting a grill designed by Alligator Jesus.

The final shot used for the cover art was picked by fans in a poll Vic ran on his Instagram. “Eastside Girl” follows the release of “$wish,” where Vic reunited with longtime friends and collaborators Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy to deliver a braggadocious banger in which the three MCs trade increasingly elaborate boasts about their respective successes.

Buy or stream “Eastside Girl.”