The War And Treaty Reveal Cover Art, Tracklist For ‘Lover’s Game’ Album

The War and Treaty 'Lover's Game' artwork - Courtesy: Mercury Nashville

The War and Treaty have revealed the cover art and tracklist for their upcoming major label debut album Lover’s Game. The Mercury Nashville set will be out on March 10, featuring ten songs by the husband and wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, and is produced by Dave Cobb.

“There is no greater or higher calling in life than to be conduits of love and that’s exactly what Lover’s Game is to us,” says Tanya of the upcoming release. “From the opening guitar riff to the last piano note on this record…love is the intention and love is the subject that can’t be ignored. We’ve been through every facet of it together and we could not be more excited to share another layer of our story.”

The already-released title track prompted NPR to say that it was “showcasing their genre-crossing essence,” while Music Row said “That’s How Love Is Made” echoes “the sound of pure love that shatters and defies every musical category. The album is the result of an intensively creative period for the couple, which resulted in them writing more than 100 songs before completing the full-length.

Pre-order Lover’s Game, which is released on March 10.

The full tracklist is:

1. “Lover’s Game”

Written by Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter, Dave Cobb

2. “Blank Page”

Written by Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter

3. “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me”

Written by Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter

4. “Yesterday’s Burn”

Written by Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter

5. “That’s How Love Is Made”

Written by Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter, Dave Barnes

6. “The Best That I Have”

Written by Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter

7. “Dumb Luck”

Written by Beau Bedford

8. “Angel”

Written by Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter

9. “Up Yonder”

Written by Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter

10. “Have You A Heart”

Written by Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter