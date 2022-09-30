The War And Treaty Rock With Soul On Title Song From Upcoming ‘Lover’s Game’

The War and Treaty 'Lover's Game' artwork - Courtesy: Mercury Nashville

Americana Award-winning husband and wife duo The War And Treaty today (30) make their official UMG/Mercury Nashville single debut with the release of “Lover’s Game.” The upbeat, effusive, and soulful track, infused with country rock flavors, was co-written with producer Dave Cobb. It will be the title track of Michael Jr. and Tanya Trotter’s forthcoming album, produced by Cobb, and follows the recent appearance of the promo track “That’s How Love Is Made.”

The War and Treaty - Lover's Game (Official Audio)

“This song came together so quickly when we were in the studio with Dave and it really kicked off the sentiment behind the album,” says Michael. “We had this ‘aha’ moment about falling in love over food and drinks and as three foodies it was easy to think… ‘Margarita, hot chicken, strawberry wine…looking for your lovin’ to be mine all mine!’ We can’t wait for the chance to turn on the radio and hear this song screaming through the airwaves.”

Writing on social media, Trotter Jr. also notes: “When Tanya and I were in the ‘I like you but I don’t want to’ phase we kept playing these weird flirty games with each other. So, this is how we came up with #LoversGame. We hope all who listen to this song will listen while eating hot chicken and drinking margaritas, strawberry wine, whiskey, or whatever floats your boat.”

The duo were recently named Duo/Group of the Year at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, as they continue to gather endless plaudits far and wide among heavy-hitting media. Billboard described “That’s How Love Is Made” as a “sultry, intimate, urgent piano ballad,” while CMT said it was “destined to send a chill down a listener’s spine.” Associated Press have described The War & Treaty as a “colossally talented pair.”

The War and Treaty - Lover's Game (Live Performance)

“Lover’s Game,” by contrast, is a high-octane offering which, true to their genre-crossing essence, blends Southern rock and soul elements with sheer rock’n’roll exuberance. You can catch a stirring live performance of the song above.

The pair headline at the Fells Point Festival in Baltimore tonight, with the Hearts On Fire tour continuing around a number of other festival bookings, including at Darius Rucker’s Riverfront on October 9.