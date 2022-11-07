Watch Trailer For Showtime Series On Tammy Wynette and George Jones

Tammy Wynette and George Jones - Photo: Beth Gwinn/Redferns

The Showtime Limited Series about country giants Tammy Wynette and George Jones has a new trailer, which you can watch below. The six-part drama stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon. The show will debut simultaneously on Showtime and Paramount Network, commercial-free, on December 4 at 9pm ET/PT.

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, says: “Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music. The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers’ deserve and demand.”

‘One of the greatest love stories’

The publicity for the drama says that it describes the “complicated-but-enduring relationship [that] inspired some of the most iconic music of all time…George and Tammy’s legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.”

The series is based on the book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, by Wynette and Jones’ daughter Georgette Jones. It also stars Steve Zahn as Wynette’s last husband and manager George Richey; Walton Goggins as songwriter Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery, a frequent collaborator of Jones; Pat Healy as Wynette’s second husband and collaborator Don Chapel; and David Wilson Barnes as record producer and songwriter Billy Sherrill.

The series is created by Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and directed by John Hillcoat (The Road). It’s produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc.

Freckle Films’ Kelly Carmichael adds: “We are exhilarated to finally bring this epic story about two of country’s most loved legends to a global audience with Showtime and Paramount Networks. This story has been a profound journey of love for Freckle Films and we are eager for audiences to experience the magic that this exemplary cast will bring into their homes.”

“I am thrilled Showtime is bringing George & Tammy to audiences all over the world,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, who serves as an executive producer of the series. “This has been Jessica, Abe & Andrew’s labor of love for 11 years and to see it all come together is pure joy. Jessica and Michael bring all of the heart, love, tragedy and drama to this epic love story of George & Tammy. There is no better home for this than Showtime which is as passionate about this project as we are at 101 Studios.”

