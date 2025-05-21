Yusuf / Cat Stevens Announces Book Tour in Support of ‘Cat On The Road To Findout’

Photo: George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Shortly after confirming his long-awaited memoir, Cat on the Road to Findout, Yusuf / Cat Stevens has announced a number of live events across North America this fall.

The tour will kick off on October 2 at The Met Philadelphia and includes stops in Chicago, Boston, Toronto, New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Before these events, Yusuf will host seven book stops in the U.K., starting September 6 in Cambridge.

Each night, Stevens will engage in an in-depth conversation about his new memoir, which chronicles his evolution from chart-topping pop star to spiritual explorer. Yusuf will also perform select unplugged songs from his catalog.

Cat on the Road to Findout will be published in hardback, ebook, and audiobook format (narrated by the author) by Genesis Publications in North America on October 7 and by Constable in the U.K. on September 18.

An evolution of Yusuf’s A Cat’s Attic tour in 2016-17, Cat On The Road To Findout will be an evening of stories, songs, and truths.

Speaking about the book tour, Yusuf/Cat Stevens says: “Having passed through the exhaustingly complex maze of everyday material life, ascending the dizzying heights of wealth, recognition, and artistic achievements, I think I’ve got a few things to share. Keeping an open mind was part of the nature I instinctively maintained as a creative songwriter. Nothing was off-bounds. Music was a way of discovering my purpose within the universe. I just kept on exploring, reading, and learning more, ignoring myths and warnings and crossing dangerous-looking bridges into the vast ranges of philosophies and through the veils of the spiritual unknown.

“Now I have written a book which explains what I’ve learned and the stories along the way. That doesn’t make me a teacher, but more of a potential specimen for those who are searching and pursuing happiness on all sides of the divide. Believe me, folks, it’s out there!”

