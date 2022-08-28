Zella Day Announces New Album ‘Sunday In Heaven,’ Shares ‘Mushroom Punch’

Zella Day, ‘Sunday In Heaven’ - Photo: Concord Records (Courtesy of The Oriel Co.)

LA-and-Austin-based singer/songwriter Zella Day has announced the details of her forthcoming sophomore album. Entitled Sunday In Heaven, the record, which was written and performed by Day, will be released on October 14, 2022 via Concord Records.

Sunday In Heaven was produced by Jay Joyce (Cage The Elephant, Emmylou Harris), with additional production by John Velasquez and Alex Casnoff, and features additional playing by the likes of Autolux’s Carla Azar and Cage The Elephant’s Daniel Tichneor.The album also includes the acclaimed songs Day released in 2021–“Golden,” “Dance For Love,” and “Girls”–as well as her recently released, pro-reproductive rights track “Radio Silence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zella Day - Mushroom Punch (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Sunday In Heaven kicks off with what is destined to be one of the most loved songs of 2022–a tune called “Mushroom Punch,” which is the project’s first single. Described as a “psychedelic trip for the heart” by Day, “Mushroom Punch” is a full-throttle explosion, a song that showcases Day’s expansive voice like no other. A video for the track, directed by acclaimed director Sophie Muller, is also out now.

With every new album an artist makes, there’s an evolution, another chapter; for Zella Day—her new record, Sunday In Heaven, is a whole other book. It’s not so much that it’s a step away from her debut Kicker—although this new record’s richness, ambition, and bare-bones intimacy is significant. It’s that Zella has entered a new era personally, and the effect of this on her music is pronounced and powerful, creating an album that is lightyears forward in sound and scope from its predecessor.

When she began working on the album, Day penned some 70 songs for Sunday In Heaven that were ultimately whittled to ten tracks steeped in Cali blue skies and golden hour light. Some were written on a tablecloth in Ojai (“Almost Good”), some scribbled at her kitchen table, others came in a car driving down to Chino, where she spent the summer of 2019 demoing the album with her friend, producer/engineer John Velasquez. Eventually, in the middle of quarantine, the pair jumped in a Jeep Wrangler, driving cross-country to record with producer Jay Joyce, at his Nashville studio The Neon Church.

Pre-order Sunday In Heaven.