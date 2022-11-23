Best Gifts For Nicki Minaj Fans This Christmas

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Barbz can be hard to please, but if you need a gift for a Nicki Minaj fan? We’ve got you covered. These are our top recommendations for Nicki’s best music and merch.

Queen Radio: Volume 1

This greatest hits compilation from Nicki Minaj is a great gift for any Barbz fan in your life. It includes tracks like “Super Freaky Girl,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Anaconda,” and more.

Super Freaky Girl T-Shirt

The Super Freaky Girl t-shirt features Minaj in a pink outfit with pink hair against a black backdrop. Above her reclining figure is a set of red lips, and the font “SUPER FREAKY GIRL” is beneath her.

Super Freaky Girl Bodysuit

This fashion-forward bodysuit is the perfect gift for any Nicki Minaj fan in your life. The black suit features “Super Freaky Girl” against a pink backdrop, and beneath it, Nicki Minaj’s name is printed three times.

Pink Friday

Nicki’s first album, Pink Friday, features some of her biggest hits. Tracks on the album include “Super Bass,” “Right Thru Me,” “Girls Fall Like Dominoes,” and many more. The deluxe 3LP includes an additional eight bonus tracks.

Freeeeeeak Hoodie

This white sweatshirt is a great gift for any Nicki Minaj fan. The item features a playful font with the text “Freeeeeeak.”

Beam Me Up Scotty

This great gift features collaborations with Drake, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, and many other big names in hip-hop.

The Pinkprint

The Pinkprint is the third studio album by Nicki, the perfect gift for any Minaj fan in your life. It features Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Drake, and more.

Bling Tumbler

This 20 oz rhinestone tumbler with straw is a perfect gift for anyone looking to glamorize their beverage game.

