‘I’d Never Find Another You’: Billy Fury Sings Goffin & King
The Englishman’s distinctive and romantic treatment of the number was perfect for his ever-growing audience.
In August 1961, Billy Fury’s cover of American singer Tony Orlando’s hit “Halfway To Paradise” became his biggest single to date in the UK, spending two weeks at No.3. Fury climbed even higher with the melodramatic follow-up “Jealousy” and then turned to another Orlando single. This time, Billy could also call on the songwriting talents of Carole King and Gerry Goffin.
“I’d Never Find Another You” became Fury’s final single of the year, released by Decca on December 5. Although it hadn’t been a US hit for Orlando, who included it on his Bless You and 11 Other Great Hits album, the Englishman’s distinctive and romantic treatment of the number was perfect for his ever-growing audience. The song was also recorded at the time by Paul Anka, but his version also missed out, getting no higher than No.106 in Billboard’s “Bubbling Under” list.
The Great Pop Prom
Fury’s place at the top table of British stars had been confirmed in September, when he took part in the Great Pop Prom with Cliff Richard and the Shadows, Adam Faith, Helen Shapiro, and the John Barry Seven, in the prestigious setting of London’s Royal Albert Hall. With a Top 5 album, also called Halfway To Paradise, secured in October, the new single was all set for a good run.
It entered the UK chart just before Christmas at No.41, and progressed over the following weeks to land at No.5 in mid-January. The song spent no fewer than nine weeks in the Top 10 and by the time it departed the chart, Fury was already on the climb with what turned out to be a much more modest new release, “Letter Full Of Tears.”
