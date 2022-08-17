Eric Clapton’s ‘461 Ocean Boulevard’: Florida’s Most Famous Address?
Eric Clapton’s ‘461 Ocean Boulevard’ gave ‘Slowhand’ his first chart-topping LP in the US.
On July 20, 1974, Eric Clapton’s 461 Ocean Boulevard entered the Billboard album chart and on August 17 his creative and personal comeback was complete. The record moved to No.1 on that date, giving “Slowhand” his first chart-topping US LP. It went on to stay there for a full month.
In the US in 1974, Clapton could do no wrong. This album confirmed that he had well and truly overcome the troubles that had disrupted his life in the early part of the 1970s. He was no doubt helped along the way by his indelible cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “I Shot The Sheriff.” It eventually reached No.1 in the United States. Recorded at the suggestion of band member George Terry, the song features backing vocals by Yvonne Elliman, and would later be voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Towards the end of the year, Eric’s remake of the Johnny Otis rock ‘n’ roll chestnut “Willie And The Hand Jive” was also released as a single, hitting the American top 30.
The core 461 band was composed of players who were either already Clapton diehards or would become so, including Carl Radle (bass), Dick Sims (keyboards), George Terry (guitar), and Jamie Older (drums). The album, produced by studio master Tom Dowd, also featured backing vocals and harmonica by a young woman called Marcy Levy, later to co-write “Lay Down Sally” and other songs with Clapton, before finding fame in the 1990s as Marcella Detroit in Shakespears Sister.
The house featured on the album’s cover was, indeed, 461 Ocean Boulevard, in the town of Golden Beach, Florida. Eric lived there while making the album. (Bill Gates and Ricky Martin have also owned homes in the upscale community.) He recorded 461 at famed Criteria Studios between April and May 1974, where, in 1970, he had recorded Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs with Derek and the Dominos.
William Pawson
August 17, 2015 at 10:02 pm
Loved this album when it came out. I had already heard the song by Bob Marley at the Club Jamaica in Toronto. Eric’s version blew me away as did the whole album. Brings back great memories for me
jovan
August 18, 2015 at 7:12 am
Kirk Hosie
August 26, 2015 at 8:33 pm
I have followed Eric from the yardbirds to wherever he goes simply put he is the one and only SLOHAND, may he live to play far past this life so we may be blessed with his music into eternity!
David A. Drotar
August 27, 2015 at 11:36 am
” In my opinión, Eric Clapton Is a Master of the Blues and has done so much for music. I am captivated by his guitar playing. His Crossroads Antiqua Center Is a way of knowing he cares about his fellow Musicians and friends. I don’t usually say this but I love Eric Clapton:) Xo, David A. Drotar.
phil oats
September 10, 2015 at 4:12 am
comeback was great for about 6 years then it was all downhill and bland for good.
David Parker
August 17, 2016 at 2:56 pm
Yeah, love that album. Very soulful.
By the way, it’s Carl Radle, not Ladle.
David Parker
August 17, 2016 at 2:59 pm
And the drummer was Jamie Oldaker, not Older.
Chuck Ross
August 17, 2016 at 5:10 pm
…great LP and great piece of property.
As a surfer from Hallandale Beach, which dovetails with Golden Beach, and having a few friends who lived there, I’ve caught a lot of swell on the mile of beach behind 461 Ocean Blvd.
As a truck driver for a lumber/bldg. materials company outside of Port Everglades , I brought a lot of material to that property for it’s renovation.
In fact, the first time I was ever detained by police was in Golden Beach by GBPD; it’s a bit of an ‘exclusive community’, speed-TRAP.
Ramanarayanan.P
August 18, 2016 at 10:51 am
It was his ‘ Swing Low Sweet Chariot’ that captivated me in 1975. He reached his pinnacle in his album ‘Unplugged’. Master guitarist. No doubt.
Ian Cannen
August 18, 2017 at 4:03 am
I have followed EC from his early days. He has been my favourite since I was 16 & now I’m 65 & of course he still is
John wiser
August 19, 2017 at 7:13 am
Tom Doud was the producer for AM records who introducered Dwayne to Eric. He produced both groups and he took Eric to the allmand bros concert in miami
John wiser
August 19, 2017 at 7:13 am
Tommy Devine
August 19, 2017 at 7:49 am
My favourite song on the LP -Please be with me, which was written by an artist name of Cowboy – beautiful
Tommy Devine
August 19, 2017 at 7:52 am
Please be with me – my favourite song on this LP, written by Cowboy?
Don
August 16, 2019 at 10:02 pm
Yes it is
Scott Lorencen
August 17, 2018 at 9:37 pm
An excellent release from EC. “Let It Grow” is a standout tune & just one of many great songs on it, I say.
Don
August 16, 2019 at 10:00 pm
Should be Jamie Oldaker on drums.
Jon
August 18, 2019 at 1:33 pm
Marcy Levy did not join the band until the sessions for There’s One In Every Crowd, so did not contribute to 461.
Carolyn Travis
February 14, 2021 at 7:14 am
The article says that 461 Ocean Boulevard has been rebuilt and is not the one Eric lived in. Not true. I live in Golden Beach….several houses down the beach from 461. it’s been renovated a bit, and the infamous palm tree had to be removed after a hurricane, but it’s still the same house. When my music-loving friends visit for the first time I have to walk them over to see it.
Todd Burns
March 15, 2021 at 7:01 pm
Thanks for the comment! We’ve updated the article based on what you’ve said here.