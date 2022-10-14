‘Whatcha Gonna Do About It’: Small Faces Go Mod In The Top 20

Small Faces ‘Whatcha Gonna Do About It' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

The Small Faces didn’t waste any time. In a matter of months, they went from covering their favorite American R&B records in small London clubs, to focusing on their own material and making their first visit to the UK Top 20. That was happening in October 1965, with their debut single (pictured above in its French sleeve), “Whatcha Gonna Do About It.”



In its backbeat and groove, the song owed a clear debt to Solomon Burke’s Atlantic Records gem of the year before, “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love.” But it was their own composition, with a melody by the group’s Steve Marriott and Ronnie Lane to lyrics by prolific British writer, bassist and former Shadows member Ian “Sammy” Samwell, who also produced the Decca 45.

This classic moment in the Small Faces’ history was recorded with a prominent role on organ for original keyboard player, the late Jimmy Winston, shortly before he was replaced by Ian McLagan. In his highly entertaining autobiography All The Rage, the much-missed “Mac’” recalled being at home watching the quartet performing ‘Whatcha Gonna Do About It’ on Ready Steady Go! one Friday night.

‘They were real mods, not like me’

“It was August 1965 and they were rocking,” he wrote. “And they were real mods, not like me, the art-student type in brown corduroy jacket and blue jeans without a pot to piss in.” Little did he know that just a few weeks later, he would get a call from the Small Faces’ notorious manager Don Arden about joining the line-up.

The single entered the UK chart in the first week of September 1965, and in the week of October 14, peaked at No.14, sandwiched between Dusty Springfield’s “Some Of Your Lovin’” and Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe.” By early 1966, the Small Faces would follow up with their first Top 10 hit, “Sha-La-La-La-Lee.”

