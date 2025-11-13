ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
The Verve’s Best Songs: Britpop’s Psychedelic Heroes

The group pushed guitar music into new and fantastical territory.

Published on

Photo: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Formed in 1990 in Wigan — the Greater Manchester town within the part of England that has given us some of the country’s greatest rock bands ever — The Verve originally cultivated sprawling, psychedelic soundscapes that were beloved among Britpop insiders. The band survived break-ups, name and line-up changes, and countless other ups and downs, all while pushing guitar music into new and fantastical territory.

It would be their 1997 breakthrough Urban Hymns that would cement them as legends. It’s an album still renowned decades later for its orchestral rock and introspective balladry. Richard Ashcroft’s soulful vocals and Nick McCabe’s textural guitar playing elevated Britpop into grand vistas and emotional depth, music that sounds just as breathtaking today.

Their repeated breakups and reunions have only deepened their legend, and their most beloved songs across all their albums have aged gracefully. Here are their essential tracks.

10. History

A heartfelt ballad that prefigured Urban Hymns’ emotional resonance — gentle yet weighty, “History” captured the band’s growing strength in songwriting.

The Verve - History

Click to load video

9. Weeping Willow

Featured on Urban Hymns, this track blends introspection and mood, showcasing Ashcroft’s vocal depth and McCabe’s atmospheric guitar textures.

8. The Rolling People

The fifth single from Urban Hymns, this lush, psychedelic tour de force echoed their early shoegaze roots while maintaining an orchestral richness.

7. On Your Own

Originally a deep album track on A Northern Soul, this sprawling, melancholic song foretold the duo’s facility for crafting emotionally expansive pieces.

6. Blue

An early fan favorite, “Blue” stands out for its haunting melody and ethereal vocals — McCabe’s guitar work is especially evocative here.

5. Sonnet

A majestic later single off Urban Hymns, this string-backed ballad emphasizes poetic resonance and collective band synergy.

The Verve - Sonnet

Click to load video

4. The Drugs Don’t Work

A poignant ballad and a UK No. 1 single, released just after Princess Diana’s death, underscoring its emotional impact.

3. Lucky Man

An intimate yet expansive love song (#7 UK, U.S. Alternative), it further cemented their mainstream breakthrough on Urban Hymns.

2. Love Is Noise

A 2008 comeback hit that debuted at No. 5 in the UK and peaked at No. 4, proving their enduring power a decade after their initial success.

1. Bitter Sweet Symphony

Their signature anthem: the lead single from Urban Hymns, charting at UK No. 2, across multiple “Greatest Song” lists (including Rolling Stone, NME, Pitchfork), and named Radio 1’s 3rd-greatest track ever.

The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony

Click to load video

Shop for The Verve’s music on vinyl or CD now.

