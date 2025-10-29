50 Cent’s ‘P.I.M.P.’ Becomes His Latest Hit To Enter Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

50 Cent has had another hit single join the Spotify’s Billions Club, as “P.I.M.P.,” featured on his 2003 LP Get Rich or Die Tryin’, has joined the list. It becomes his third track to reach the milestone, following “Candy Shop” and “In Da Club,” the latter of which was also featured on Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The track features production from D12’s Mr. Porter and was mixed by none other than 50’s mentor, Dr. Dre. The song was released as the third single from Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which also included a remix featuring Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks, and Young Buck. The accompanying video for the updated posse cut features 50 trying to join the “P.I.M.P.” Legion of Doom, a group led by Snoop Dogg’s character.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ has become one of the biggest rap albums of all-time, thanks in large part to massive singles like “In Da Club,” “P.I.M.P.,” and “21 Questions,” which itself is poised to soon join the elite Spotify Club. The album peaked at No.1 on both the Billboard 200 and the R&B/Hip-Hop Chart. The album has been certified nine times Platinum and “P.I.M.P.” topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Singles Chart and landed at No.3 on the Hot 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

50 Cent - P.I.M.P. (Snoop Dogg Remix) ft. Snoop Dogg, G-Unit

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Outside of his music continuing to find adoring audiences, 50 Cent is also currently expanding his multimedia empire. Last month, he announced that he has started work on the new cinematic adaptation of Street Fighter. On his Instagram page, he posted a picture of the video game series’ logo and wrote: “I haven’t been posting because I’m working on my new movie Street Fighter. I’m working what you doing ?”

In 2024, he released a book with the acclaimed mystery writer Aaron Philip Clark. The Accomplice follows a Black female Texas ranger as she tracks down a dangerous thief. His true crime series, 50 Ways to Catch a Killer, currently airs on Fox Nation and Power spin-offs like Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan are currently available on Starz.

Shop for 50 Cent’s music on vinyl or CD now.