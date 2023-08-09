‘ABBA: The Movie’ Fan Events To Take Place In Cinemas Worldwide In September

ABBA circa 'ABBA: The Movie' in 1977. Photo: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

ABBA, Polar Music International AB, and Trafalgar Releasing have announced the ABBA: The Movie – Fan Event, to take place worldwide over two nights next month. It will feature not only screenings of the 1977 comedy drama “mockumentary” starring the Swedish idols but a range of other features as “an unmissable celebration of ABBA’s enduring legacy.”

The events will take place in cinemas on September 17 and 19, with the film directed by Lasse Hallström and starring Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Agnetha Fältskog as its centerpiece. The remastered film includes such ABBA anthems as “Dancing Queen,” “SOS,” “The Name Of The Game,” and “Waterloo.”

ABBA - Voulez-Vous (Lyric Video)

But the fan events will also offer exclusive extras, including a chance to look into the creatiom of the phenomenally successful ABBA Voyage, along with unseen footage from ABBA The Museum in Stockholm. There will also be lyric videos of the group’s greatest hits and footage unearthed from ABBA’s 1977 tour, which visited both Europe and Australia.

Tickets for ABBA: The Movie – Fan Event go on sale on August 16, and fans can visit abbathemovie.com for further information, screening details, and a list of participating countries. Says Mia Segolsson, general manager, Polar Music International: “I am thrilled that we are finally able to showcase the iconic ABBA: The Movie again across the globe, almost 50 years since its opening. What better place to experience ABBA in their prime than on the big screen together with both new and old fans. ABBA: The Movie is a testimony of the magic that was and is ABBA.”

Kymberli Frueh, SVP programming and content acquisitions, Trafalgar Releasing adds: “ABBA: The Movie takes us on a flashback to the ’70s when we revisit their famous tour across Australia, a time when ABBA was at their zenith. This band is on many of our playlists and has given us so many memories through the decades. This is an unmissable opportunity for ABBA fans to celebrate together in cinemas. It’s the ultimate ABBA party to dress up and sing along to!”

Visit abbathemovie.com for more information on ABBA: The Movie – Fan Event.