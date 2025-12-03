Aerosmith Charts A New Top 10 Album For Sixth Decade In A Row

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Aerosmith and YUNGBLUD’s anticipated new LP, One More Time, debuted at No.9 on the Billboard 200, and in the process helped the legendary rock band achieve a pretty exciting feat.

Aerosmith has become the second group—and fifth act—to release a newly-charting top 10 album in each of the last six decades (1970s through 2020s).

Aerosmith achieved the feat with 1976’s Rocks; 1989’s Pump, Get a Grip, Big Ones, and Nine Lives in the ’90s; Just Push Play, O, Yeah! Ultimate Aerosmith Hits, and Honkin’ On Bobo in the 2000s, Music From Another Dimension! in the 2010s, and One More Time in the 2020s.

Aerosmith follows The Rolling Stones as the only group with at least one newly-charting top 10 in every decade from the 1970s through the 2020s. Other acts to achieve the feat include Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and James Taylor.

One More Time also marks the first top 10 for YUNGBLUD.

YUNGBLUD, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, & Nuno Bettencourt Perform Ozzy Tribute Medley | 2025 VMAs

The One More Time EP consists of four brand new songs, plus a new version of the Aerosmith classic “Back In the Saddle,” all featuring vocals from YUNGBLUD and Tyler. In addition to “My Only Angel” and a 2025 Mix of “Back in the Saddle,” other tracks include “Problems,” “Wild Woman,” and “A Thousand Days.”

“My Only Angel” also featured a different version labeled the “Desert Road Version,” featuring comedian Steve Martin on banjo and slide guitar.

According to a press release, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler personally reached out to Martin asking him to contribute his banjo playing to the end of the song. The song’s music video features the musicians, minus Martin, performing the track.

Earlier this year, Tyler, Joe Perry, and YUNGBLUD performed together during the 2025 Video Music Awards and offered a few tidbits about the EP. Alongside Nuno Bettencourt, the trio performed a moving tribute in honor of Ozzy Osbourne, performing “Crazy Train,” “Changes,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

Order Aerosmith and Yungblud’s One More Time EP now.