Aerosmith Share New Expanded Edition of Self-Titled Debut

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Aerosmith have released Aerosmith (Legendary Edition), a sweeping reissue of their 1973 self-titled debut. The collection marks the first time the album has been remastered, remixed, and made available in Dolby Atmos. Co-founders Steven Tyler and Joe Perry oversaw the new mixes alongside Grammy-nominated producer Zakk Cervini and Grammy-winning producer Steve Berkowitz.

To celebrate the release, the band have also shared a new official lyric video for “Dream On.” Tyler wrote the song when he was still a teenager; in a 2011 interview, he noted that he got the chords from memories of lying underneath his father’s piano as a toddler, listening to him play. It was finally released in 1973 alongside their debut, and today, it’s one of rock’s most enduring anthems. It has over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify and earned induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2018.

Aerosmith - Dream On (Lyric Video)

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Other highlights across the Legendary Edition, which arrives in multiple different formats, include a previously unreleased 1973 live recording from Boston’s Paul’s Mall, and a collection of unearthed studio material. Among the newly surfaced tracks is “Joined at the Hip,” a nearly six-minute jam that even previews an early version of the “Sweet Emotion” riff, offering a fascinating glimpse into the band’s chemistry in their earliest days.

The deluxe package also includes a hardback book with never-before-seen photos and liner notes from seasoned author and journalist Rick Florino. The liner notes gather new interviews from all five original members of Aerosmith, and also includes tributes from the likes of Slash, Dolly Parton, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, and more.

Buy Aerosmith’s Legendary Edition on multiple formats here.