Aerosmith Announce Expanded Edition of Self-Titled Debut

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Aerosmith are celebrating five decades of their self-titled debut with a new expanded, remastered, and remixed package. Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) features previously unreleased tracks, new artwork, photos, liner notes, and more. A variety of configurations will be available, including a limited-edition 5LP box set. Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) is out March 20, 2026 via Capitol Records / UMe.

Aerosmith released their eponymous debut on January 5, 1973. They recorded it at Boston’s Intermedia Studios on Newbury Street, cutting future classics like “Make It,” “Mama Kin,” and “Dream On” during the sessions. The record took a long time to catch on, and the quintet toured relentlessly for two years until “Dream On” took flight in late 1975. The song eventually climbed into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and has become one of the most popular rock ‘n’ roll songs in history. In 2018, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Aerosmith co-founders Steven Tyler and Joe Perry have newly mixed the original recordings and tapes alongside Grammy Award-nominated producer and mixer Zakk Cervini and Grammy Award-winning producer Steve Berkowitz.

The various album configurations include the limited-edition Aerosmith (Legendary Collector’s Edition). Housed in a 5LP Deluxe Box Set, it boasts the original album now remastered on 180g clear vinyl, the brand-new 2024 album mix pressed on 180g translucent red vinyl, a highly sought-after live performance from Paul’s Mall back in 1973 on 180g black vinyl, recently unearthed and unheard studio tracks on 180g black vinyl, and an exclusive clear UV cloud-effect 12” vinyl with “Dream On” (2024 Remaster) and “Dream On” (2024 Mix) placed atop a printed sky-blue slipmat.

With creative direction and iconic images by renowned photographer Ross Halfin, the package documents the genesis of Aerosmith with a hardback book featuring never-before-seen photos. Penned by author and veteran music writer Rick Florino, the liner notes tell the story of Aerosmith in the band’s own words with new interviews with all five original members as well as perspectives from the likes of Dolly Parton, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Slash of Guns N’ Roses, Sully Erna of Godsmack, and more. The package also features an exclusive fold-out 24” by 36” poster and sticker sheet. The box itself unfolds into a 3D Aerosmith popup diorama.

There are two exclusive fanpacks available for purchase. The Aerosmith – Legendary Collector’s Edition Fanpack features the 5LP Deluxe Box Set and a satin bomber jacket. The Aerosmith – Legendary Edition Fanpack includes the translucent red vinyl as well as a brand-new band t-shirt. Aerosmith (Legendary Deluxe Edition) consists of 4 LPs pressed on 180g black vinyl packaged in a premium slipcase with the remastered original album, the 2024 mix, Live At Paul’s Mall and the unearthed and unheard studio tracks on 2LPs accompanied by a book with the new liner notes, photos, and more.

Then, there’s the 3CD Aerosmith (Legendary Expanded Edition), which includes the remastered original, the 2024 mix, Live at Paul’s Mall, and the unearthed and unheard studio tracks. The 16-page booklet features new photos.

The Legendary Edition CD arrives with a 12-page booklet complete with photos, while the Legendary Edition LP is pressed on 180g black vinyl or limited-edition translucent red vinyl encased within a numbered premium tip-on jacket.

The collection boasts a slew of hidden gems like “Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly,” an unfiltered rehearsal and alternate take of “Make It,” and the almost six-minute epic “Joined At The Hip.”

Aerosmith recently collaborated with YUNGBLUD on the One More Time EP. It topped the Billboard Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart and reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200.

