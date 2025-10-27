ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Yungblud and Aerosmith Share Steve Martin Collaboration

The comedian plays banjo and slide guitar on ‘My Only Angel (Desert Road Version),’ which appears on the upcoming ‘One More Time’ EP.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Yungblud and Aerosmith have shared an acoustic version of a previously-released track that appears on their upcoming collaborative EP, One More Time. “My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)” is out now and features comedian Steve Martin on banjo and slide guitar. One More Time is out November 21.

According to a press release, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler personally reached out to Martin asking him to contribute his banjo playing to the end of the song. The song’s music video features the musicians, minus Martin, performing the track.

The One More Time EP consists of four brand new songs, plus a new version of the Aerosmith classic “Back In the Saddle,” all featuring vocals from Yungblud and Tyler. In addition to “My Only Angel” and a 2025 Mix of “Back in the Saddle,” other tracks include “Problems,” “Wild Woman,” and “A Thousand Days.”

Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD - My Only Angel (Desert Road Version) ft. Steve Martin

Yungblud’s 2026 North American headline tour sold out very quickly. The 24-date run begins May 1 in Michigan and will be making stops across all major cities including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater. The album is in support of his recent album IDOLS. Yungblud’s fourth studio album includes fan favorite tracks like the epic 9-minute opener “Hello Heaven, Hello” and “Lovesick Lullaby.”

Earlier this year, Tyler, Joe Perry, and Yungblud performed together during the 2025 Video Music Awards and teased the forthcoming EP. Alongside Nuno Bettencourt, the trio performed an Ozzy Osbourne tribute medley of “Crazy Train,” “Changes,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

The release marks the first new music from Aerosmith in 12 years, and the first songs from the band since they announced their retirement from touring in August of 2024.

Over the summer, the feature length documentary film YUNGBLUD. Are You Ready, Boy? was released in movie theaters in the UK and Europe.

Order Aerosmith and Yungblud’s One More Time EP now.

