Afropunk Adds Doechii To Festival Lineup

Doechii - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

AFROPUNK has announced that Doechii has been added to AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2022, its first Brooklyn festival since 2019.

Signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, Doechii is one of the most exciting rising rappers in the game today, garnering critical acclaim and earning a spot on XXL’s 2022 Freshman List. Lyric Michelle, an up-and-coming rapper from Houston, has also been added to the bill.

Along with the new addition, AFROPUNK reveals the daily lineups for the Brooklyn festival. The two-day AFROPUNK Festival returns to Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn on September 10-11, 2022. Single-day tickets on sale now. Payment plan tickets are available to purchase until July 22 at midnight.

The relaunched AFROPUNK Brooklyn brings a constellation of the most exciting artists in modern music to Commodore Barry Park. The legendary The Roots headline the first night, celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band with a set that draws from their immaculate catalog. Closing out the festival on the second night is Burna Boy, performing songs from his new album Love, Damini during his first headlining set at a U.S. festival and his first show in New York City since he sold out Madison Square Garden in April.

Beyond the headliners brings a group of game-changing names looking to make a statement at AFROPUNK. TDE rhymer Isaiah Rashad graces the stage for his first-ever AFROPUNK performance, ready to embrace an inclusive and accepting new community as he continues the latest chapter in his life and career. Notable big names on the lineup include Lucky Daye, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, and Earl Sweatshirt, who performed at his first AFROPUNK since reuniting with Tyler, The Creator and Syd at AFROPUNK 2016.

Other standout performers run the genre gamut, from wide-ranging rock star Bartees Strange, to innovative jazz quintet Butcher Brown, crossover AfroBeats artist Adekunle Gold, and rising amapiano producer SPINALL.

Visit AFROPUNK’s official website for more information.