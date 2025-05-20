Alan Jackson Retires From The Road, Teases Farewell Concert Event

Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Alan Jackson’s farewell tour is over, but he’s going to give fans one more chance to see him in action. Jackson is teasing a final concert event to take place in Nashville next year.

Since 2022, the Country Music Hall of Famer has been adding legs to his “Last Call: One More for the Road” Tour, taking his world-renowned catalog around the globe to locations as far-flung as Brazil and Australia. Now, the tour has finally concluded with a gig at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

“Y’all may have heard that I’m kinda winding down,” Jackson told the Wisconsin crowd. “In fact, this is my last road show.” The applause in response was so resounding that Jackson told the crowd he was on the verge of tears.

Throughout the tour, Jackson has been sharing anecdotes and continually returning to the subject of gratitude. “It’s been a long, sweet ride,” he told Milwaukee. “It started 40 years ago this September.” That’s when Jackson and his wife Denise moved from Newnan, Georgia to Nashville to make a go of it in country music. “I’ve really lived the American dream for sure – so blessed,” Jackson said.

During the performance, Jackson teased one last concert event to take place back home in the Music City. “We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee,” he said. The plan, he explained, is to throw “a big finale show” in Nashville in the summer of 2026.

In 2019, Jackson revealed he’s living with the neurological disease Charcot-Marie-Tooth. He’s donated a portion of every ticket sale on his farewell tour to the CMT Research Foundation, which has contributed to more than $2.25-million dollars in donations raised directly and indirectly through the tour.

Jackson, 66, is one of the most successful performers in country music history. A titan of the neotraditionalist country movement, Jackson took the charts by storm in the early ‘90s with hits like “Don’t Rock The Jukebox,” “Chattahoochee,” and “Gone Country” and has remained a revered figure ever since. He boasts 75 million in worldwide record sales, membership in the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame, a staggering 35 country No. 1 hits, and a trophy case full of trophies from the Grammys, the CMA Awards, and the ACM Awards among other honors.

