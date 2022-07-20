Aldn Returns With Hyperpop Anthem ‘Sydney’

aldn - Photo: Joe Perri

Reston, VA artist aldn has released a brand new track “sydney,” a nod back to his hyperpop production roots. Written and produced by aldn, the track is a surefire summer hit showcasing the 21 year old’s pension for insatiable hooks and production. The track comes accompanied by a lo-fi video.

Having moved to New York, NY earlier this summer, aldn has been taking advantage of the scene and popping up in various spaces to perform. He will pop up at Elsewhere in September to DJ a oneoff night while fans across the country will also be able to catch aldn perform songs live when he joins friend and fellow hyperpop artist Glaive on his “America Is A Place That Exists” tour, also starting in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

aldn - sydney (official music video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last month, aldn released a music video for new singles “acceptence” and “denial” as one cohesive visual. A lo-fi mashup of video clips and vignettes, the videos carries the lush tone of his recently released EP, Good Grief, out now via Simple Stupid/Geffen Records.

On “acceptance,” aldn tries to find positives during a time of struggle, singing, “New friends/ New drugs/ New life/ New love/ I think it’s finally going my way/ I never needed them anyway/ I’m okay/ New face/ New place/ You made a mistake.”

aldn also recently released a music video for another Good Grief single, “Bargaining.” The music video features aldn performing in a bedroom with a chalkboard behind him, toting a guitar before heading to a room full of fans and occasionally singing directly in the camera.

Dropping on his 21st birthday via Simple Stupid and Geffen Records, aldn co-produced and wrote all seven tracks on the project, which also features special guest appearances by friends carolesdaughter and Verzache.

An immediately re-playable project, Good Grief is an alt-rock earworm inspired by aldn’s childhood influences of Smashmouth, Radiohead, and The Cure.

Buy or stream “sydney.”