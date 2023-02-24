Allison Ponthier Returns With New Single ‘Character Development’

Allison Ponthier - Photo: Maris Jones (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Allison Ponthier returns with “Character Development,” her first new music since her acclaimed 2022 EP Shaking Hands with Elvis. The track calls out an emotional villain who tries to spin past bad behavior as a “growth experience.” Ponthier penned the song with Grammy Award nominees K.Flay and Tommy English. English also produced and played on the track.

“‘Character Development’ is about the people I’ve encountered who have treated me poorly, to then turn around and say that learning from that experience has made them a better person,” says Allison Ponthier. “No one should be made to feel like they have to be a casualty or compromise themselves for someone else’s growth. I wrote the track with K.Flay and Tommy English, and it’s been the most cathartic song to sing on tour.”

Ponthier teamed up with Brooklyn-based visual artist and content creator Maris Jones–who, like her, is enamored with pop culture and retro style–to co-direct the official video for “Character Development,” which also premiered today, February 24.

Playing into the title’s literary reference, Ponthier plays a best-selling romance novelist with writer’s block. After exploring a series of plotlines that just don’t click, she reimagines the dashing young protagonist and chances for a happily-ever-after ending soar.

Maris Jones said, “I was so privileged to work with Allison whose creative vision aligned serendipitously with mine. Working with her was effortless, and the result reflects our shared passion for creating a vibrant visual journey to take viewers on a unique ride parallel to the music. I hope the video will capture the song’s essence but also connect with viewers, leaving a lasting impression that resonates with them long after the video has ended.”

Praising Ponthier as “an artist with seemingly unlimited potential,” Billboard praised “standout single ‘Autopilot’ and the high-camp fantasy ‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery,’ [which] sees the singer getting more experimental and dreaming with her sound.” Both songs appeared on Shaking Hands with Elvis.

