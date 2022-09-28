Álvaro Díaz Returns With New Single ‘Lentito’

Álvaro Díaz - Photo: Medios y Media/Getty Images

Puerto Rican rapper Álvaro Díaz has released his highly anticipated new single “Lentito,” presented by Gallery Sessions, via Universal Music Latino.

The track was produced by celebrated and award-winning producers including Manuel Lara, who is up for four Latin GRAMMY nominations this year, Caleb Calloway, who is up for three Latin GRAMMY nominations, and Orteez.

Alvaro Diaz - LENTITO (Audio)

“Lentito” is part of Álvaro Díaz’s forthcoming album Sayonara. The accompanying visual was filmed in Barcelona, Spain with Gallery Sessions, a renowned YouTube channel dedicated to promoting live music sessions recorded in different window displays around the world. The channel boasts 200k subscribers and has featured prominent artists such as Bizarrap, Lunay, Julieta Venegas, and Maria Becerra, amongst others.

Last Thursday, Díaz performed in front of over 6,000 fans at his sold out debut show in Mexico City’s Pepsi Center WTC and was presented with various plaques for his global hit single “Problemón” featuring Rauw Alejandro and for his album Felicilandia.

Díaz received a Diamond, a Platinum, and a Gold certification for “Problemón” and a Gold certification for Felicilandia. Díaz will be wrapping up his Adios Felicilandia tour in México this Saturday, October 1, at the Guanamor in Guadalajara.

Last year, Díaz linked up with Remezcla to discuss his process as an artist. He chatted about when he knew he was finished with Adios Felicilandia, and how hard that determination could be. “It’s really difficult. I don’t know if you’re ever ‘done’ because if you could you’d keep tinkering with it. Even right now I listen to it and there’s moments where I think, ‘we should’ve added some background vocals here.’ You just have to reach a point where you tell yourself to stop. I sit with the project, go through it a few times, analyze it, and since I know what I wanted the essence of it to be, I ask myself if anything’s missing. I look for those things, and sometimes I make last-minute changes!”

