Anitta Shares New Track, ‘Pinterest’

Anitta has shared a song track titled “Pinterest.” The first song off of her forthcoming album, Equilibrium, “Pinterest” nods to the Brazilian sound of samba and MPB, while surrendering to romance, beginning with love for herself. The new track was revealed in an acoustic version in Anitta’s COLORS session.

“The song narrates this moment of love that is light, pleasant, and surprising. But that’s only possible when we’re at peace with ourselves,” Anitta says.

Anitta - Pinterest | A COLORS SHOW

“Pinterest” is produced by a trio of international artists: Nigerian Daramola, Venezuelan Mazzari (Kali Uchis, Danny Ocean), and Colombian JonTheProducer (Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez). Multi-instrumentalist Thiago da Serrinha, who collaborated with Maria Bethânia and Caetano Veloso on the Grammy-winning album Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo, played the cavaquinho in the arrangement. Anitta herself co-wrote the song

“Brazilian popular music and samba have always been very present in my life. They were part of my cultural formation. I grew up in the northern zone of Rio de Janeiro, a region known as the cradle of samba. I experienced many carnivals and samba circles even before I started performing on stage,” says Anitta. “And not only that. It was singing João Gilberto that Gil, Caetano, and I participated in the opening of the Olympics. And it was singing Dona Ivone Lara that I joined Alcione and Zeca Pagodinho in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Marquês de Sapucaí. Bossa nova, samba, and all its variations have been present in unforgettable moments of my career, in shows, albums, and music videos,” she adds.

The single’s cover features a photo from Anitta’s childhood in which she wears an outfit made from small plastic cups.

“The cover recalls my look for the Spring Parade in which I competed when I was 10 years old. My mother made this outfit for me, with coffee cups,” she explains. “In this song, I reveal a more vulnerable side, more Larissa. As if I had also opened up a little about my roots. Hence the rediscovery we made with the cover photo.”

