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Ann Wilson Announces North American Screening Tour Alongside New Documentary

The tour in support of ‘In My Voice’ will begin on May 11 in Seattle, Washington.

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Heart Dreamboat Annie album cover web optimised 820
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ann Wilson, the legendary songwriter and founder of rock staples Heart, has announced a 10-city North American screening tour accompanying the new documentary In My Voice.

Each screening will feature a showing of the film followed by a Q&A with Wilson and director Barbara Hall. Attendees will also have access to exclusive merchandise available only at the screenings.

The film draws from Wilson’s large personal archive of home movies, photographs, journals, and never-before-seen footage. The documentary also features commentary from family members, bandmates, fellow artists, and industry figures.

“This film is my story in my own words, told the way I’ve always wanted to tell it,” said Ann Wilson. “It’s about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who’ve been part of it all along.”

Added the film’s director: “What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time. Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter’s imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring.”

The tour will begin on May 11 in Seattle, WA before heading to Vancouver, BC; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; and more, before concluding on June 1 in Boston, MA.

Ann Wilson | In My Voice (Teaser)

Click to load video

In other Heart news, last month it was revealed that the band’s classic debut album Dreamboat Annie will receive a special 50th anniversary reissue courtesy of UMe’s Vinylphyle series. The new edition was pressed at the world-class Southern California-based audiophile vinyl record pressing plan RTI on 180g black vinyl. The release was cut from original analog tapes by Joe Nino-Hernes at Sterling Sound. This remastered, limited edition features a gatefold tip-on jacket and four-panel insert with liner notes. Dreamboat Annie, which was originally released in Canada in August of 1975, made its U.S. debut on February 14, 1976. Highlighted by hits like “Crazy on You” and “Magic Man,” the Vancouver-based band fronted by sisters Nancy and Ann Wilson, notched up consecutive Billboard Hot 100 singles with those two monumental hits.

Shop the exclusive Vinylphyle edition of Heart’s Dreamboat Annie here.

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