Ari Lennox Shares ‘Under The Moon’ Music Video

The second single from Lennox’s third album ‘Vacancy’ features a spooky twist.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Ari Lennox is continuing to warm fans up for her third album Vacancy with a new music video for her song “Under The Moon.” Lennox first released the song last week, but expands the track with the clip, which arrives with a spooky twist just in time for Halloween. Vacancy is out on January 23, 2026 and is available for preorder now.

In the music video, directed by Erik Rojas, Lennox dines with a man in a diner late at night. Immediately, he gives off a couple of red flags: he won’t touch any silverware, his eyes seem to be glowing, and he begins to grow claws as the full moon rises into the restaurant’s window. While most people would flee from a werewolf, it turns out that Lennox is also a werewolf herself. As the two take their romance to the parking lot, they transform into the beasts of the night, running atop city buildings and sharing an embrace under the moon, up on some roofs.

Ari Lennox - Under The Moon (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

“Under The Moon” is the second single shared in advance of Vacancy; the title track and lead single was released back in September. Vacancy follows Lennox’s 2022 album age/sex/location and 2019 album Shea Butter Baby. Both albums were critically acclaimed, with the earlier album having been certified gold in the United States.

Lennox cites a massive list of impressive reference points for her music, telling GQ in 2019 that she was “inspired by Missy Elliott, Tweet, SWV, 702, En Vogue, Anita Baker, Oleta Adams, Billy Ocean, D’Angelo, Bilal, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Omarion, Ciara, Ashanti, Petey Pablo, Kanye West, Common, Jazmine Sullivan, Chrisette Michele, and Floetry. I listened to all of them, studied all of them.” While it’s safe to say that all of Lennox’s studying paid off, she’s also steadfast that she is her own artist, as anyone who listens to her music knows well.

Order Ari Lennox’s Vacancy now.

