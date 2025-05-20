ADVERTISEMENT
Ariana Grande Releases Official Music Video For ‘supernatural’

The superstar is abducted by aliens in her latest video from ‘eternal sunshine.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Ariana Grande just added a fascinating new chapter to her eternal sunshine era. The superstar singer and actor has released the album’s latest music video, an impeccable one-shot clip for “supernatural.”

The “supernatural” video was directed by Christian Breslauer and Grande. It originally appeared as part of Grande’s short film Brighter Days Ahead, in which she portrays a character named Peaches who has successfully had her memories of an ex-boyfriend erased a la Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the 2004 Jim Carrey/Kate Winslet movie that inspired Grande’s album title.

Ariana Grande - supernatural (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

In the “supernatural” sequence, Peaches walks through the scene of an apparent accident, strewn with flames and wreckage, under the darkness of night. She eventually approaches a spaceship hovering above, enters into the beam of light projecting downward from the ship, and calmly floats skyward.

The “supernatural” video is seeing release apart from the full Brighter Days Ahead film as Grande promotes the song as the fourth single from eternal sunshine. The album has already yielded the No. 1 smash hits “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” as well as the hit “the boy is mine.” The latter song spun off a Grammy-nominated remix featuring Brandy and Monica, who had a hit 1998 duet also titled “The Boy Is Mine.” Grande’s “the boy is mine” video starred You and Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley.

Upon its release last year, eternal sunshine set Spotify’s global record for most streams in a day. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 in the United States with 227,000 album-equivalent units, giving Grande her sixth No. 1 LP. Multiple deluxe editions of eternal sunshine have since been released, mostly recently eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead, which debuted in March along with the Brighter Days Ahead short film.

Buy Ariana Grande’s music on vinyl and CD now.

