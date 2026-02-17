SIGN UP

Art Blakey’s ‘’S Make It’ Is Getting A Verve Vault Reissue

Blakey’s drumming anchors the session throughout with the galvanic rhythmic command that defined his leadership across decades.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

’S Make It, recorded in 1964 and released the following year on Limelight, captures drummer Art Blakey leading a transitional edition of his Jazz Messengers. At the time, Blakey was navigating the departure of several key members and searching for a new configuration, resulting in a distinctive short-lived lineup within the band’s long history.

The sextet featured Lee Morgan on trumpet, Curtis Fuller on trombone, John Gilmore on tenor saxophone, John Hicks on piano, and Victor Sproles on bass. Together, they delivered a hard-driving program that reflects both Blakey’s established hard-bop intensity and the shifting personnel landscape of the mid-1960s Messengers. Blakey’s drumming anchors the session throughout with the galvanic rhythmic command that defined his leadership across decades.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Shop the entire Verve Vault series now.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
The Beach Boys - We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
The Beach Boys
We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
3LP
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
Gish 35th Anniversary
LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Prog Rock to Pop
Weighty In The Eighties: When Prog Rock Went Pop
Best 90s Hip-Hop Illustration
The Best 90s Hip Hop Songs: Classic Rap From A Golden Era
uDiscover Music image background
Gil Evans Out of the Cool album cover
‘Out of the Cool’: Celebrating Gil Evans’ Masterpiece
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Peter Frampton - Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle)
Peter Frampton
Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
D'Angelo
D'Angelo
Voodoo (Zoetrope)
2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top