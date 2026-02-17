Art Blakey’s ‘’S Make It’ Is Getting A Verve Vault Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

’S Make It, recorded in 1964 and released the following year on Limelight, captures drummer Art Blakey leading a transitional edition of his Jazz Messengers. At the time, Blakey was navigating the departure of several key members and searching for a new configuration, resulting in a distinctive short-lived lineup within the band’s long history.

The sextet featured Lee Morgan on trumpet, Curtis Fuller on trombone, John Gilmore on tenor saxophone, John Hicks on piano, and Victor Sproles on bass. Together, they delivered a hard-driving program that reflects both Blakey’s established hard-bop intensity and the shifting personnel landscape of the mid-1960s Messengers. Blakey’s drumming anchors the session throughout with the galvanic rhythmic command that defined his leadership across decades.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

