Atreyu Releases ‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ EP, Shares ‘Immortal’ Video

Atreyu’s new EP ‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ is out now via Spinefarm. To celebrate its release, the rising alt-metal outfit has also shared a music video for “Immortal” which carries a lesson about using negativity encountered from others as a powerful force to motivate and empower themselves.

This concept is influenced by the band’s own experiences with fame and the challenges that come with it. “We’ve never had things easy,” frontman Brandon Saller said. “But the only thing that matters is doing what we love for the people that love us. That’s a lesson that everyone can take something from: stay true to yourself and shut out any voices that would have you try to be what they want you to be, instead of what you are.”

Atreyu - Immortal

‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ EP, produced by long-time collaborator John Feldmann, reflects the struggle in recognizing one’s self-worth and it touches on internal battles, self-doubt, and insecurities that can overshadow one’s perception of their own abilities. The band has found their own flame, a metaphor for their soul-baring introspection and providing comfort and catharsis through music in the face of universal emotions that unite us all.

This four-track EP continues the journey set by ‘The Hope of a Spark’ EP, both integral parts of the upcoming album, The Beautiful Dark of Life, scheduled for release later this year. Together, the EPs form the concluding chapter of the profound ‘Seasons of Life’ narrative within the album.

“We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be,” guitarist Dan Jacobs explains. “And together, right now, that makes us the best band we’ve ever been.”

Bassist Porter McKnight adds “‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ is the path you’ve set out on to recovery. You’ve followed the glimmer of hope and potential, and the way forward is beginning to reveal itself. But it is still only a little flame. It needs nurturing still.”

In addition to the EP release, Atreyu have a co-headline North American tour with Memphis May Fire coming up, as well as some dates with Godsmack and a Canadian run with Iron Maiden. In November and December, Atreyu will be headed to the UK and Europe for an extensive headline run.

Buy or stream ‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ EP

Atreyu play the following UK & Ireland tour dates:

NOVEMBER:

12 – Dublin, Academy

13 – Belfast, Limelight

15 – Glasgow, Garage

16 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms *SOLD OUT

18 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

19 – Manchester, Club Academy

20 – Bristol, Thekla

22 – London, Electric Ballroom

23 – Brighton, Chalk