Beastie Boys’ Celebrated ‘Hello Nasty’ Turns 25 With Deluxe Vinyl Boxset

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Beastie Boys’ multi-platinum selling album Hello Nasty, on September 8, 2023, UME will reissue the highly sought after and long out-of-print limited deluxe edition 4LP box set originally released as a limited run in 2009 featuring 21 bonus tracks including rarities, remixes, and b-sides.

Pressed on 180g vinyl in an 8-panel gatefold package housed in a hardcover “coffee table book” slipcase with a removable sew-on patch, Beastie Boys’ Hello Nasty (4LP Deluxe Edition) is now available for pre-order at Beastie Boys’ official online store.

uDiscoverMusic previously said of the record: “Hello Nasty had the Beasties eschewing their punk songs and reconnecting with their hip-hop roots. It marked the first time they wrote rhymes together since Paul’s Boutique and the lyrics took on a more playful tone, reminiscent of Licensed to Ill but without any of the more profane humor, such as: “I’m the king of boggle. There is none higher. I get 11 points off the word ‘quagmire’,” from “Putting Shame in Your Game.” This also may be why so many stanzas of their rhymes have an old school, hip-hop flavor, with all of them all shouting the last word in unison.”

Hello Nasty also features some standout guest spots, including Miho Hatori of Cibo Matto, Brooke Williams, and Lee “Scratch” Perry. While a lot of rap records today rely heavily on studio production and can be rarely replicated in a live performance, Beastie Boys could bring the goods both in the studio and on stage. It’s why Hello Nasty still sounds as fresh and innovative as it did when it first came out.

Preceded by the universal smash “Intergalactic,” Hello Nasty crashed into the #1 spots of charts worldwide upon its July 1998 release, with first week sales of nearly 700,000 in the U.S. alone. Buoyed by the launch of the 360 in the round tour, Hello Nasty would yield B Boys classics “Body Movin’,” “Three MCs and One DJ,” “Remote Control,” “Super Disco Breakin’” and more, win two Grammys, see the band presented with an MTV Video Vanguard lifetime achievement award, and ultimately sell some 7 million copies worldwide.

