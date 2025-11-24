Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ Joins Spotify Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

“How Deep Is Your Love,” one of the many iconic singles from the Bee Gees‘ seminal Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, has reached a major Spotify benchmark. As of today, the track crossed one billion streams on the platform, becoming the band’s second track to do so after “Stayin’ Alive,” another track closely associated with Saturday Night Fever.

Released as the first single from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in September 1977, and quickly hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as topping charts in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Finland, and France. Beyond the chart success, “How Deep Is Your Love” was immediately embraced by the Bee Gees’ peers in the industry. At the 1978 Grammy Awards, the Bee Gees won “Best Pop Performance By A Group” for the song, and were nominated for a Golden Globe in the same year.

Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love (Official Video)

Barry Gibb, one of the primary members of the Bee Gees, named “How Deep Is Your Love” as his favorite Bee Gees song during a Billboard feature on the group in 2001. His brother and bandmate Maurice Gibb recalled in the same feature an instance where the group was riding a bus with Quincy Jones, who joined Nick Ashford, Valerie Simpson, Patti Austin, and James Ingram in serenading the group with an acapella version of their song. “Afterward, Quincy turned to me and said, ‘That’s for you, man—great song.’”

“How Deep Is Your Love” is also remembered for kicking off a prolific run of singles from the Bee Gees, which was followed by five consecutive number-one singles in the United States: “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “Too Much Heaven,” “Tragedy,” and “Love You Inside Out.” With the singles, the Bee Gees tied John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s record for most consecutive number ones. Their run also extended far beyond the success of Saturday Night Fever; with the latter three number ones coming from their followup album Spirits Having Flown. Nearly 50 years later, “How Deep Is Your Love” still remains one of the group’s most-loved songs, and it has the streams to prove it.

