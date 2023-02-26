Rising Alt-Country Star Bella White Shares An Ode To Getting Dumped, ‘Break My Heart’

Bella White - Photo: Bree Fish (Courtesy of Grandstand Media)

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bella White has announced her new album Among Other Things, out on April 21 via Rounder Records. To mark the occasion White has released a new single, “Break My Heart” and its companion music video.

“Out of all of the songs I’ve written, ‘Break My Heart’ is probably the most explicitly about getting dumped. I wrote it with no intention of ever sharing it. I didn’t even feel any particular emotional attachment to it like I do with my other songs, because it was such an isolated experience, zooming in on one specific moment in time. That said, bringing it to life by turning a valley into a peak felt deeply cathartic. It’s a heartbreaker that I hope will at least get you moving.”

The album was produced by Jonathan Wilson and features Buck Meek of Big Thief on guitar. Among Other Things is available for pre-order digitally and on LP with speciality vinyl in Garnet and Tiger’s Eye via the artist’s website.

The new single is the follow up to two additional album tracks released late last year, “The Way I Oughta Go” and the gorgeous and reflective “Rhododendron.” The three songs together give listeners a sense of Bella’s remarkable writing and life-long-honed skills as a bluegrass player.

“Bella White stands out as the youngest in her class of breakthrough virtuosos defined by the likes of Billy Strings and Amythyst Kiah. Her poetic poignancy conjures up the palpable devastation from a novice lover whose heart–one brimming with naïve ideas of romance—has shattered into a seemingly irreparable form,” said American Songwriter.

Calgary-born singer/songwriter Bella White made her mark on the scene with the release of her debut album Just Like Leaving in 2020. The LP caught the attention of Rounder Records, which signed her last year. While traditional bluegrass originated in Appalachia, the genre has surely found a safe and loving Canadian home via her songwriting. The twenty two year-old singer/songwriter and instrumentalist shies away from modern and fussy arrangements, and instead brings a traditional style of music into the contemporary moment by personalizing it to her own experiences.

Pre-order Among Other Things.