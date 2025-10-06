ADVERTISEMENT
BENEE Goes ‘Underwater’ On New Song

The track explores feelings of disconnection and is featured on the alt-pop artist’s upcoming album ‘Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

BENEE has shared a new song titled “Underwater.” The track appears on the alt-pop artist’s upcoming sophomore album Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles, out November 7th on Republic Records.

“I wrote ‘Underwater’ about that disconnect between how effortless you seem and how heavy you really feel,” BENEE shares. “I think a lot of people will recognise themselves in that.”

BENEE will celebrate her album release with a show at Los Angeles’ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever on November 7th.

“Underwater” follows the previously released singles “Cinnamon,” “Off The Rails,” “Animal,” and “Sad Boiii.”

Upon announcing the album with the release of “Cinnamon,” BENEE shared that she has “been working on this for about three years now, and I’m so happy to finally be releasing my second album!” The singer continued, “I worked so hard on this and had a really clear story for the album. Over time, it really started to make sense, and I’m so proud of it—it means the world to me!”

Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles is a deep dive into existential dread, where love, identity, and meaning slip through your fingers like sand,” said the New Zealand-born, Los Angeles-based artist. “Each song grapples with the weight of existence. Feeling too small in a world too big, questioning whether connection is real or just another fleeting illusion.”

She continues, “There’s a restless urgency here, a longing to escape yet nowhere to run, as the lines blur between self-destruction and survival, euphoria and emptiness. The songs unravel like diary entries, tracing the cycles of obsession, heartbreak, and fleeting ecstasy, all while wrestling with our inner demons and the fear of disappearing into the noise. It’s an album for the sleepless, the over-thinkers, those staring into the void and wondering if it’s staring back.”

Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles follows BENEE’s 2022 EP Lychee, which contained hits like “Doesn’t Matter” and “Beach Boys. She released her debut album, Hey U X, in 2020.

BENEE recently recorded a cover of New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” for the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Order Benee’s Ur an Angel I’m Just Particles on vinyl or CD now.

