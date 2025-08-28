BENEE Announces New Album, ‘Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

BENEE, the star who first made her name with singles like “Supalonely,” is gearing up for her new album Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles with a new single. “Cinnamon” arrives today, accompanied by a new music video which sees the singer decked out in auburn fur in a variety of locales. Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles is out on November 7.

BENEE announced the album itself along with the release of “Cinnamon,” sharing that she has “been working on this for about three years now, and I’m so happy to finally be releasing my second album!” The singer continues, “I worked so hard on this and had a really clear story for the album. Over time, it really started to make sense, and I’m so proud of it—it means the world to me!”

“Cinnamon” was written by BENEE with her friend Ryan Raines, who the singer refers to as “an incredible producer.” “We made it about a year ago, and I have loved the song from the start. I’m so stoked to be sharing it with the world, it means a lot to me,” BENEE continues. “I wrote it about moving to LA and feeling a little bit lost in the chaos, like everything was falling apart. It felt like nothing was working. The chorus is quite ethereal and a nice let go for me. I thought, ‘Well even if everything around me has turned to shit, I’m going to stay sweet, still be kind, and attract the right kind of people.’ I got my friend Sora to play the cello in the bridge, which I LOVE. I cry sometimes when I listen to that part. And it’s such a fun song to perform live!”

In 2019, BENEE first gained attention in her native New Zealand for her singles “Glitter” and “Soaked.” But her international breakthrough came when her single “Supalonely” with Gus Dapperton had a massive breakthrough moment during the 2020 pandemic. In 2022, BENEE released an EP, Lychee, which contained hits like “Doesn’t Matter” and “Beach Boys.” She previously teased a bit of Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles with single “Off The Rails” arriving this past June.

Order BENEE’s Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles on vinyl or CD now.