Big Machine’s Callista Clark To Feature In CMT’s Next Women Of Country Showcase

Callista Clark photo - Courtesy: Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Big Machine artist Callista Clark is among the up-and-coming talents to be featured in the first of two upcoming CMT’s Next Women of Country showcases. The events, on August 31 and September 28, both Wednesdays, will celebrate the classes of 2021 and 2022 and will be hosted in partnership with City Winery Nashville.

Clark, from Zebulon, Georgia, was writing songs from the age of 11 and released her first EP after signing to Big Machine, Real To Me, in February 2021. She won many friends with the lead single from it, “’Cause I Am,” which reached No.20 on Billboard’s Hot Country Airplay chart and No.30 on Top Country Songs.

Callista Clark - It’s Cause I Am (Official Music Video)

Callista Clark - It's Cause I Am (Official Music Video)

Not 19 until September 29, she will take her place in what is officially titled CMT Next Women of Country: Celebrating the Classes of 2021 & 2022, presented by CMT Night Out Nashville and Change The Conversation. The first showcase on August 31 will also feature such rising names as Camille Parker, Hannah Dasher, Jenna Paulette, Julia Cole, Laci Kaye Booth, Lily Rose, Reyna Roberts, Jessie James Decker, and Tenille Arts. Decker will be joined as host by CMT’s senior vice president, music & talent, Leslie Fram. Tickets are on sale now, and the line-up for the September 28 show will be announced in due course.

Says Fram: “We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate some of the amazing artists recently inducted into our ‘Next Women of Country’ franchise as part of our new ‘Night Out Nashville’ series. Our upcoming showcases are perfect examples of the opportunities we aim to create and support for these incredibly talented artists throughout the year and we hope everyone will join us in supporting these incredible women from our 2021 and 2022 classes who all have amazing things on the horizon.

“We’d like to thank our partners at City Winery Nashville and Change The Conversation who share our mission of supporting female artists,” she goes on, “and a special thank you to the incredible Jessie James Decker who will both co-host and perform, as she continues to be one of the biggest champions of the NWOC franchise, always looking for opportunities to lift up her fellow female contemporaries every chance she gets.”

