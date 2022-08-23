Billie Eilish To Be Honored At Environmental Media Association Awards

Billie Eilish - Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish is set to receive the Missions in Music Award at the Environmental Media Association Awards.

The Environmental Media Association announced on Monday that the “Happier Than Ever” singer – along with her mother Maggie Baird – will be honored with the EMA Missions in Music Award at the organization’s ceremony on October 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking place in Los Angeles, the celebration honours globally-recognized individuals for their work toward protecting the planet.

Billie and Maggie will be recognized for Overheated, an event organized in collaboration with Maggie’s charity Support + Feed. The event hosted climate-focused activities and raised funds to support the charity’s efforts at addressing food insecurity and the climate crisis.

“I’m thrilled to accept the EMA Missions in Music Award this year alongside my daughter,” Maggie said of the honor in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m so proud that Billie uses her voice to inspire a younger audience and advocate for change. It’s a dream come true that Billie and I share the same passion in tackling the climate crisis.

“We are stronger together and I know that she’ll continue to make a tremendous impact on this Earth for the next generation.”

Actor and Environmental Media Association board member Nikki Reed will also be honored at the ceremony. Nikki will receive the EMA Innovator Award, recognizing her work with the eco-friendly lifestyle and jewelry brand BaYou With Love.

Billie Eilish also recently joined forces with HeadCount, a non-partisan voter engagement organization, to get her fans voting in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” Eilish said in a statement about her collaboration with the organization, which is part of its “Good to Vote” initiative.

“Billie has been a voting advocate and supporter of HeadCount since before she could even vote herself,” HeadCount co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein said. “By hosting some lucky fans on the trip of a lifetime, together we hope to motivate thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote.”

Listen to the best of Billie Eilish on Apple Music and Spotify.