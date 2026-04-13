Billie Eilish’s ‘Wildflower’ Reaches Two Billion Streams On Spotify

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Billie Eilish’s song “Wildflower” has reached a new milestone, achieving two billion streams on Spotify. The track originally appeared on Eilish’s third studio album, 2024’s Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The song reached a billion streams in March 2025. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, “Wildflower” received a Record of the Year nomination and took home the trophy for Song of the Year. It peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Eilish wrote and produced the track with her brother, Finneas. The single is one of her most candid to date, as she details the guilt she feels after dating her friend’s ex-boyfriend right after comforting the friend about said breakup: “But I see her in the back of my mind all the time/Like a fever, like I’m burning alive, like a sign/Did I cross the line?”

Eilish’s latest film, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D) is coming to theatres on May 8, 2026. Directed by James Cameron and Eilish, the innovative new film captures the musician’s sold-out world tour. The footage was taken from a Manchester, U.K. concert stop for the Hit Me Hard And Soft tour back in July 2025.

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER (Official Lyric Video)

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During the show, Eilish informed the audience that multiple Oscar winning director Cameron had cameras in the arena. “So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” Eilish told the crowd at the time. “Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D. So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him.”

Buy Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft here.