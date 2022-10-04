Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada Announces New Album ‘Jaguar Sound’

Adrian Quesada - Photo: Jackie Lee Young (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

On the heels of his acclaimed Boleros Psicodélicos LP, Adrian Quesada has announced the release of Jaguar Sound. Out November 18 on ATO Records, the twelve-track collection marks the second new album of the year from the Grammy-winning guitarist, producer, and Black Pumas co-founder, further showcasing his singular and signature ability to build a bridge between seemingly disparate worlds of music.

Steeped in a heady fusion of hip-hop, psychedelic soul, and the opulent orchestration of Italian film scores from the 1970s, the LP draws inspiration from life during the first few isolated months of the pandemic, as well as his experience growing up on the border of multiple countries, cultures, and languages.

Adrian Quesada - Noble Metals (Official Visualizer)

Featuring a special appearance from Ikebe Shakedown, as well as harp by Mary Lattimore, Neal Francis on piano, keys from David Garza and an array of strings, horns and percussion, Jaguar Sound was produced, written, engineered, mixed and largely performed by Adrian Quesada at his own Electric Deluxe studio in Austin, TX.

Originally conceived during the onset of the COVID-19 lockdown, Jaguar Sound is an instrumental opus filled with musical themes, motifs, and an amalgamation of genres that reflect a particular time, emotion, and personal set of obsessions in Adrian Quesada’s life. “I just rode my bike every single day and listened to The Alchemist,” he says.

“I’d come back home and crank out beats. Film scores and 1970s library music have always played a big part in my musical language as they paint a cinematic picture without words and that is very much something I draw influence from. It eventually got to the point where I wanted to bring them to life in my own way and turn them into songs. I started setting some aside that matched thematically, and I began recording live instrumentation. I find as I get older that sometimes I feel a responsibility to show the possibility to build bridges and coexist between different worlds. I want someone to discover something they normally wouldn’t entertain.”

