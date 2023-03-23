BLACKPINK To Be Joined By Sabrina Carpenter, Mae Stephens, And More For BST Hyde Park Summer Festival

BLACKPINK - Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

One of the biggest girl groups in the world is about to take on a pretty big stage. 65,000 Londoners will get the chance to see BLACKPINK when they headline a show for the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert series this summer.

BLACKPINK were revealed as headliners back in October, but it was just announced that Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé will be joined by a string of special guests. They include “Nonsense” singer Sabrina Carpenter, Korean indie rock group The Rose, and English singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens.

On top of that, the poster notes that there are still “many more to be announced.” The July 2nd concert will make history, with BLACKPINK becoming the first Korean group to headline the BST Hyde Park series, and the first K-Pop group to headline any major U.K. festival.

The BST Hyde Park festival series started back in 2013, even though Hyde Park has been an iconic concert venue for much longer. This year, other headliners include major stars like P!nk, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

BLACKPINK released their second album, Born Pink, last September and have since embarked on the Born Pink World Tour, which will conclude June 17 in Sydney, Australia. July’s London festival date will mark Blackpink’s return to the U.K. after last year’s November and December tour stops. On top of that, BLACKPINK have announced an additional European show at the Stade de France in Paris, France on July 15.

Fans who can’t make a live performance still have new music to anticipate: member Jisoo will release her first solo project, ME, later this month, featuring the title track “Flowers.” She’s been dropping teasers throughout the month, including a short visual film. With that drop, all four members of BLACKPINK will have officially released solo music.

Visit the official festival site for ticket details and more.