Mae Stephens Releases Viral TikTok Hit ‘If We Ever Broke Up’

Mae Stephens If We Ever Broke Up – Artwork: Courtesy of EMI Records

Mae Stephens has released her viral TikTok hit “If We Ever Broke Up,” which has racked up over 10 million views on the app.

The 19-year-old Kettering pop newcomer shared a snippet of the song on her TikTok page late last year and woke up on New Year’s Day to it having blown up on the platform. Since then, fans have been calling for her to release the song in full.

“If We Ever Broke Up” packs the perfect kiss-off to an ex, with Stephens imagining in the lyrics what she would have done to an old partner if she was still with them now. “If we ever broke up, I’d never be sad,” she sings on the funky alt-pop bop. “If we ever broke up, I’d call your dad/And tell him all the s_______t of things you said.”

“It was written from the perspective of if I was still with my ex-boyfriend and, if I had the attitude and the experience that I do now when I was 16, I would have done all these things and told his dad what he did,” she explained in a press release.

“I think deep down everyone wants to tell their crappy ex’s dad what they did. I’ve read a lot of comments from people saying that this song helped them through their break-up because it gave them that boss energy!”

Now signed to EMI Records, Stephens represents a bold new champion for Gen Z, ready to use her own experiences of being bullied at school to give kids in a similar situation someone to look up to.

“A lot of kids are probably going through stuff that’s a lot worse than what I went through, and it’s not highlighted as much as it should be,” she said. “To watch kids go through that and not have someone to look up to is something I really hope I can help with. I want to be the champion of the underdogs – Mae’s misfits.”

Buy or stream “If We Ever Broke Up.”