Bo Burnham Releases Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Of ‘Inside’

Bo Burnham - Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Three-time EMMY Award winner Bo Burnham has released the limited-edition 3LP INSIDE (Deluxe) Vinyl Box Set of his award-winning special INSIDE.

This all-encompassing package features the music from INSIDE and THE INSIDE OUTTAKES, including “Welcome To The Internet,” “Bezos I,” “All Eyes On Me,” “Microwave Popcorn,” “5 Years,” “1985,” and “The Future.” A limited number of RGB colored autographed versions are also exclusively available on Burnham’s official web store. Also, fans may now purchase exclusive colorways at Target in opaque white and Urban Outfitters in crystal clear.

The INSIDE (Deluxe) Vinyl Box Set comprises 13 new songs, 13 score tracks both from THE INSIDE OUTTAKES, and the 20 originals from INSIDE. It’s packed in an ornate collectible box, including three-dual cover LP jackets with printed inner sleeves and individual RGB translucent outer sleeves. Plus, it boasts a striking 24-page lyric book, a 12”x12” art card, and three INSIDE window clings. It’s the ultimate presentation of INSIDE.

Recognized as one of the most acclaimed comedy albums of the past decade with over two billion streams, INSIDE stands out as a cultural phenomenon. Bo Burnham’s INSIDE (The Songs), debuted No.7 on the Billboard Top 200, held a spot in the Top 10 for six non-consecutive weeks and remained No.1 comedy album for 78 weeks and counting.

Burnham made history as “the first person to win three solo EMMY Awards in a single year,” receiving the honors for “Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special,” “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special,” and “Outstanding Music Direction.” He also won a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Song Written for Visual Media” for “All Eyes on Me.” INSIDE recently earned a Gold certification from the RIAA. The songs “Bezos I,” “All Eyes On Me,” and “Welcome To The Internet” also went Gold. THE INSIDE OUTTAKES is also now streaming on Netflix.

