The Summer Of Bob Marley Wraps With ‘Exodus’ Lyric Video

The Summer of Marley culminates this week with a brand new, official lyric video for Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Exodus,” which debuted today on Bob Marley’s Official YouTube Channel.

This new video for “Exodus” draws on shared histories, collective pain, and a cry for liberation, showing through rich visuals a parallel between the Biblical story of Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt and the hope of guiding the Rastafarians to freedom. The protagonists set out to leave a destroyed land behind, hoping to find the Fatherland, with aspirations to build a spiritual homeland and find redemption and peace in the middle of Africa.

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Exodus (Lyric Video)

Led by an international team of artists from Africa, Europe, and South America, the video articulates a message of triumph, hope, unity, and strength of a community coming together using hand-drawn illustrations and textures laced with powerful, archival footage of Bob Marley & The Wailers performing “Exodus” in Zimbabwe in 1980.

Over the summer, Bob Marley & The Wailers’ original album, Exodus, named the “Best Album of the 20th Century” by TIME Magazine in 1999, became available in Dolby Atmos. Mixed by Nick Rives and approved in-person by Ziggy Marley at Capitol Studios, the Atmos mixes are out now.

In addition, the Marley Family, Island Records, and UMe marked the 45th anniversary of Exodus with a revised digital Exodus: Deluxe Edition in June. The digital deluxe album features the ten tracks from the original album, plus 18 Singles & Sessions tracks; 13 of the tracks were culled from two previous Deluxe Editions. Previously unreleased tracks, “Natural Mystic (Horns Mix),” and “The Heathen (Alternate Version),” the rare 7-inch versions of “Exodus,” “Jamming,” and “Punky Reggae Party,” and the original B-side to “Jamming” are also included on the new digital deluxe, as well as two cuts previously unavailable digitally.

The Exodus: Deluxe Edition also boasts two additional bonus tracks, including the edited live versions of “So Much Things To Say” from the June 1 show (previously released on the Deluxe Edition of Exodus 40 – The Movement Continues in 2017) and “Exodus,” the finale from the Rainbow’s June 2 set, previously featured on the album’s 2001 Deluxe Edition.

Buy or stream Exodus: Deluxe Edition.