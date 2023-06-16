BTS’ V Gets Jazzy With Bing Crosby And Ella Fitzgerald Covers

BTS’ V – Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

BTS singer V has shared a new live performance video in which he delivers jazzy covers of songs previously recorded by Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald.

The new clip is the latest installment of BTS’ “festa” activities, which it holds annually to celebrate the anniversary of its debut. This year, the group is celebrating a decade since it debuted on June 13, 2013.

Titled Le Jazz de V, the live performance video finds V first performing a cover of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” which was famously recorded by Crosby in 1951. The star was joined by guitarist John Sun, keyboard player DOCSKIM, drummer Kim Donghyeon, and bassist Kim Daeho for the performance.

In the second half of the video, V shared a version of “Cheek To Cheek,” which Fitzgerald duetted on with Louis Armstrong in 1956. V also invited another singer to join him on his version, with singer Minna Seo swapping verses with the star.

'Le Jazz de V' Live Clip #2023BTSFESTA

Elsewhere during the 2023 festa, BTS has released a heartfelt new single, “Take Two,” which pays tribute to its fans, known as ARMY. “I’m grateful and happy we have each other,” Suga rapped in one verse. “Please, let’s stay happy now and forever.”

Following the song’s release, the seven-piece also shared a live performance video of the track, which found the members performing from seven chairs. As the song entered its final throes, they got up from their seats and grooved around together.

In Seoul, landmarks across the city – from City Hall to the Lotte World Tower, and several Han River bridges in between – lit up purple while more in-person activities have taken place in the Yeouido area of the city. J-hope released a “rock version” of his single “Arson,” while Jimin shared a live performance video of his song “Letter,” and more.

