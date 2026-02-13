The Bridgerton Season 4 Soundtrack Comes To Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Dearest gentle reader, Capitol Records has announced the Bridgerton Season 4 soundtrack is coming to vinyl. The two disc set will be pressed on exclusive white silk vinyl and feature orchestral interpretations of modern pop classics and original score by Oscar-winning composer Kris Bowers. Pre-orders are open now.

The orchestral covers featured in Bridgerton have been a major draw for fans since season 1, and season 4 continues the tradition. Episode 401 features interpretations of Coldplay’s “Life in Technicolor” and Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go” by Vitamin String Quartet, as well as Usher and Pitbull’s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” by Strings From Paris. Episode 402 features a rendition of Taylor Swift’s fan-favorite “Enchanted” by Joseph William Morgan, while episode 403 brings a rock-classical crossover with Paramore’s “All I Wanted” by the Vitamin String Quartet. The first half of the season concludes in Episode 404 with Olivia Rodrigo’s playful hit “Bad Idea Right?” by Caleb Chan.

Never Let You Go (Third Eye Blind Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet [Bridgerton S4 (Netflix Series)]

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Bridgerton’s success has spurred increased interest in string quartets. According to Spotify, the Vitamin String Quartet experienced a 350% increase in streams when Bridgerton first aired. Songs from previous seasons, including “Happier Than Ever,” “Cheap Thrills,” and “Dynamite,” all saw massive streaming numbers. In addition, the Bridgerton Concerts by Candlelight series has brought live performances of the soundtrack to cities across the U.S.

A description for season 4 of the series reads: “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Buy the Bridgerton Season 4 soundtrack on vinyl now.