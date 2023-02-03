Caylee Hammack Unveils New Single ‘All Or Nothing’ Ahead Of C2C Trip

Caylee Hammack 'All Or Nothing' artwork - Courtesy: Capitol Nashville

Caylee Hammack has today (3) released the new song “All or Nothing” via Capitol Nashville. The fast-rising country artist co-wrote it with Tofer Brown and Thomas Finchum and co-produced it with Dann Huff.

“‘All Or Nothing’ has been persistently burning through my pocket since we wrote it, so I’m thankful it’s out!” says Hammack. “This song felt fitting as the introduction to my second album coming later this year. Everybody loves a good old war cry for good love sometimes.”



The native of Ellaville, Georgia will continue her live work next month when she crosses the Atlantic to perform at the 2023 Country to Country (C2C) Festival in London, Dublin, and Glasgow. She has previously added to her fan base with opening slots for such major country names as Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, and Brothers Osborne.

Hammack featured on several tracks on Ashley McBryde’s recent Lindeville project including “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” “Bonfire at Tina’s,” and “When Will I Be Loved.” The album is nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards this Sunday (5).

She won widespread praise for her debut album If It Wasn’t For You, which was released in the summer of 2020. It featured the Top 40 country hit “Family Tree” and was lauded by Billboard, who wrote: “Hammack has arrived with this 13-track adrenaline blast…every song on here plays out like an entry in Hammack’s diary – and is just as compelling…Hammack deserves to be a star.” The album featured guest appearances by both McEntire and McBryde.

There was further praise when she released a new version of the album’s “Small Town Hypocrite” with a guest vocal by Stapleton. NPR and Esquire chose the track, which Hammack co-wrote and co-produced, as one of their best songs of 2020.

Buy or stream “All or Nothing.”