Chiiild Returns With New Music Video For ‘You Get Me (A Final Word)’

Chiiild has released a music video for his latest single “You Get Me (A Final Word)” via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings).

In the visual, Chiiild pensively walks down abandoned streets, drenched in blue and red light. He also walks through a restaurant and stands on a stage, and drives along in a matte black car.

You Get Me (A Final Word) - (Official Music Video)

To coincide with this release, which arrived on December 7, Chiiild announced his upcoming North American headlining “Better Luck in the Next Life Tour” that will kick off this spring.

“You Get Me (A Final Word)” first premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, where Chiiild was featured as the New Music Daily cover. This is the newest track from Chiiild’s forthcoming album Better Luck in the Next Life, which was announced last month. The contemplative track creates a dreamily pensive soundscape that offers further insight into the world Chiiild has created for this project. The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Aimé Irabahaye.

About the track, Chiiild shares, “I was just trying to have a conversation with you. Simply and honestly. No fluff, just insight, in hopes that you get me.”

Chiiild’s “Better Luck in the Next Life Tour” will kick off this spring on March 2, 2023, in Santa Ana, CA and will stop in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more.

Chiiild previously released “Bon Voyage,” the first single from Better Luck in the Next Life. That track offered a first glimpse into the album, which serves as an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium, and a return home. The track’s stripped-down instrumental and deep-rooted reverb places Chiiild’s rich vocals and introspective lyrics in the spotlight, taking listeners on a journey through his world.

Better Luck In The Next Life will be the follow up project to Chiiild’s 2021 debut album Hope for Sale, which upon release was met with critical acclaim from NPR, Complex, NYLON, and more. The project has amassed over 58 million streams to date.

Buy or stream “You Get Me (A Final Word).”