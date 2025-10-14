ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Verve Vault Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Verve Vault Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Verve Vault Series
SIGN UP

Jazz Classic ‘Clifford Brown & Max Roach’ Coming Back To Vinyl

The early Verve title is being reissued through the label’s Acoustic Sound Series.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

In the summer of 1954 and the winter of 1955, the Clifford Brown and Max Roach Quintet came together at Capitol Studios in Hollywood to record a landmark jazz LP. More than 70 years later, Clifford Brown & Max Roach is coming back to vinyl via Verve’s Acoustic Sounds Series. The record is up for pre-order now and set for release in November.

Verve Vault Series
Verve Vault Series
Verve Vault Series

In 2000, The New York Times hailed the Clifford Brown and Max Roach Quintet as “perhaps the definitive bop group until Mr. Brown’s fatal automobile accident in 1956.” Meanwhile, The Blackwell Guide to Recorded Jazz notes that the quintet “left behind a body of music that encapsulates all the best virtues of hard bop,” best exemplified on these seven tracks.

Clifford Brown & Max Roach shows off the band at the peak of its powers. Brown’s trumpet and Roach’s drums each get plenty of spotlight moments, and together they exhibit a telepathic connection with bandmates Harold Land (tenor saxophone), Richie Powell (piano), and George Morrow (bass). Per All Music Guide, the album “represents bop at its best and is recommended for collectors and casual fans alike.”

Originally released as a five-track album on 10-inch vinyl in December 1954, Clifford Brown & Max Roach was expanded to the 12-inch format the following year with the addition of “The Blues Walk” and “What Am I Here For.” The album is highlighted by the Brown-penned standard “Joy Spring,” widely recognized as one of his crowning achievements.

The Acoustic Sounds Series has been giving some of Verve’s greatest releases the fresh spotlight they deserve. This year the series, which features transfers from analog tapes and remastered 180-gram vinyl in deluxe gatefold packaging, has relaunched titles from Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Diana Krall, and many more.

Shop Verve’s Acoustic Sounds series now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
The music of the Sex Pistols rarely gets talked about, one reason is their imagery is just too seductive
Why Does The Sex Pistols’ Music Rarely Get Talked About?
‘Redemption Song’: The Story Behind Bob Marley’s Timeless Anthem
100 Greatest Album Covers
The Best Album Covers: 100 Pioneering Record Designs
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top